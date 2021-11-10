In agony toddler who is “unable to sleep” and “constantly wailing.”

Due to a terrible ailment, a mother alleges her daughter “is continuously weeping and can’t sleep.”

Jamilah Bedson, the mother of 14-month-old Emily-Lilly, said she has been urgently trying to find help for her.

According to StokeonTrentLive, the youngster was born with a benign tumor on her leg and portion of her lower body that causes pain and bleeding.

The prisoner’s four-year sentence was extended to a 16-year “life sentence.”

Emily was referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with hemangioma, a non-cancerous swelling of blood vessels.

Jamilah, on the other hand, reports that she has been unable to contact the hospital’s medical team since her previous appointment earlier this year.

Emily, she alleges, has chronic soreness and bleeding in the area under her nappy, which is causing her a lot of pain.

Mum-of-five Jamilah, of Chesterton, claims she has no idea where to turn for assistance for her kid.

“When Emily was born, her leg appeared really damaged and purple,” the 29-year-old claimed. It turned bright crimson after a few weeks. It extends from her bottom to the front of her lower body.

“It was a hemangioma, a type of tumor that would have grown when I was six to eleven weeks pregnant, according to a doctor at the Royal Stoke.” I was heartbroken.

“Until she was six months old, she was put on medicine.” Hemangioma patients may develop a second tumor on their liver.

“She was examined and found to be in good health. After that, we were asked to Alder Hey Hospital to work with a consultant.

Emily has split skin and bleeding in her nappy area due to the hemangioma. She can’t sleep at night because she’s continually sobbing.” Jamilah reports that the family has not received any follow-up appointments or correspondence since their most recent consultation at Alder Hey.

“Emily is always bleeding from the region, she continues scratching herself,” the mother, who has other children aged 11, 10, eight, and seven, as well as a 15-year-old step-son, added. She is in excruciating discomfort. All of the creams and lotions have been tried by me.

“I went to our doctor’s office, but they said they couldn’t see her because she lives under Liverpool, and that I should call them.”

“My small kid is unable to play or enjoy herself.”

“The summary comes to an end.”