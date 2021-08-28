In Afghanistan, a US airstrike targets a member of the Islamic State.

After the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport on Thursday, the US launched an airstrike in Afghanistan targeting an Islamic State member.

Following an Islamic State attack earlier this week that claimed the lives of 169 Afghans and 13 US military members, the US launched a drone strike in Nangahar.

The strike, according to US Central Command, was aimed at an Islamic State member suspected of preparing operations against the US in Kabul.

The drone strike killed one person, but there were no reported civilian deaths, according to spokesman navy captain William Urban.

The suicide explosion occurred on Thursday as large throngs of Afghans attempted to get entry to the continuing exodus following the Taliban’s re-taken authority.

In reaction, President Joe Biden promised to track down individuals guilty, declaring, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

On Friday, Pentagon officials informed reporters that they were ready to carry out any retaliatory action authorized by Trump.

“We have alternatives there right now,” said Major General Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.