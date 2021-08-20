In Afghanistan, a doctor’s family “cries every day when they speak.”

Waheed Arian is well-versed in the horrors now taking on in Afghanistan.

He saw more strife and experienced more trauma growing up in the country in the 1980s and 1990s than most of us could ever comprehend.

Waheed and his family were forced to make a perilous seven-day mountain journey to a refugee camp in Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan struggle, narrowly avoiding being killed along the way.

Waheed was nearly killed by disease and malaria at the camp, but was spared by a doctor who would go on to inspire his future hopes of becoming a doctor.

Merseyside is leading the way, telling Afghan refugees that they are welcome.

Following the Soviet exit in 1989, Waheed and his family returned to Kabul, but a violent civil war broke out shortly after, and when the fighting escalated 10 years later, his parents chose to send him to the United Kingdom for protection and to pursue his dreams.

Waheed has suffered greatly as he has watched his hometown and country fall into the hands of the Taliban, particularly while his sisters, brother, and father remain in the city.

He communicates with them on a daily basis.

“It’s incredibly difficult,” he added. “On the one side, I want to be the oldest brother and son and attempt to counsel and calm them down. But when I get off the phone, I cry because I know how needy they are.

“It’s not easy since I don’t see a solution,” says the author, “but we must strive to remain calm and pray for a peaceful transition.”

Waheed, like many others, is enraged by the manner in which US and UK forces have been withdrawn and what has resulted.

“People have been surprised by how quickly things have changed in Afghanistan,” he continued, “but that is the nature of conflict; things change quickly.”

“So my dominant emotion has been dismay at how the west has abandoned Afghanistan, rather than shock.

“In the end, intra-Afghan dialogue is the only option, but the way in which the western friends are withdrawing is unsettling. People believe that the entire relief and humanitarian system will collapse.

“As a humanitarian, I believe we must keep going.”

“The summary comes to an end.”