In adorable new images, Louise Thompson pays tribute to her’miracle’ baby Leo.

After spending her first Christmas with her newborn son at home, Louise Thompson hailed him as a “wonder baby.”

The 31-year-old Made in Chelsea actress disclosed earlier this week that she experienced difficulty giving birth to her child, Leo-Hunter, five weeks ago.

She posted a snapshot on Instagram of herself holding her son in her kitchen, kissing him on the cheek while he glances over her shoulder at the camera.

OnlyFans pays a Liverpool student who lost his job £5,000 every month.

“LH, you are our little miracle baby,” she wrote, wearing a baby blue ribbon in her hair with her son’s initials LH inscribed on it. I adore you because you have your father’s gorgeous blue eyes. You are my proudest achievement, despite the everyday hardships.

“It was also a minor marvel that I was able to roll out of bed and put on a frock and a smudge of lipstick, but it was your first Christmas, and we had plenty to be thankful for.”

The hashtags #onedayatatime and #survivors were also added.

Louise announced to her followers just before Christmas that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and that she had been treated in an adult intensive care unit (ICU) after the birth.

Instagram

She claimed she had “multiple significant issues” and had a “dance with death twice” while in the hospital.

She paid gratitude to the NHS personnel who “worked through the night to save my life” in an emotional post she shared on Christmas Day.

She also shared a snapshot of herself in a wheelchair after regaining mobility and being transported to the hospital’s sky garden.

Louise originally appeared in the first series of Made In Chelsea in 2011, and has since progressed to become one of the show’s main characters on E4, while Ryan Libbey joined the group in 2016 while the show was filming in the south of France.

He proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles in 2018, and the couple got engaged in 2018.