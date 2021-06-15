In addition to Florian Neuhaus and Yves Bissouma, Liverpool may have a surprise transfer alternative.

Today is Pascal Gross’ 30 th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th th $00

While 30 is still a young age for most of us, and less than halfway to retirement, it marks the beginning of what is often referred to as’veteran’ status in one of the most fleeting of careers.

Improved lifestyles and diets, as well as technological advancements in training methods and injury treatment, all contribute to the fact that 30, unlike in the past, does not have to be the beginning of the end.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a prolific goalscoring phenomenon at 36, but if you’re an outfield player, you’ll be lucky to get more than a one-year rolling contract once you’ve reached what, unless you’re one of a select few, is your final decade at the top.

Now he's looking to replace another 30-year-old midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum, who refused to sign a new contract with the club and instead signed a lucrative Bosman-style free agent deal with petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain. On the surface, Gross, who comes from the University City of Manheim (that's the official title!) and has previously played for Hoffenheim, Karlsruher, and Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga, appears to be an unusual Reds target, but Italian outlet Tuttomercato claims he's on their radar. He isn't the up-and-coming German midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool in the form of compatriot Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach. He isn't the Brighton, either.

