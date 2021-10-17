In a year marked by great uncertainty, Birkenhead Market’s intentions shifted.

A new chapter in the lengthy history of Birkenhead Market is about to be written after a year of strife, frustration, and anger.

The market has been at the center of the town’s retail offering since 1835, and while it has experienced obstacles along the way, some believe its survival has been called into doubt this year more than ever before.

Wirral Council, who bought the market in 2018, announced plans in March for Birkenhead Market to temporarily relocate to St Werburghs Square until a new permanent market is ready, which is unlikely to occur before 2025.

Despite the fact that striking photos of the temporary market were sent out, and Wirral Council boasted about its location’s advantages, many traders were unimpressed.

“80 percent of vendors would walk if this goes through, and the council’s legacy will be to effectively get rid of the market, which has been going on since 1835,” Andrew Porter, who manages the Quickprint and Accessories stall at the market, said earlier this year.

Then, in early June, a council meeting scheduled to endorse the idea was postponed to enable more time for talks with traders.

Traders went on a vendetta against the council all summer.

They believed that the stalls in St Werburghs Square were too tiny, that there were insufficient of them, and that the decision to move some stalls outside would hurt commerce outside of the summer months.

However, it appeared that the council would stick to its guns, with some talk of hosting stalls in other parts of town by those who refused to move to St Werburghs Square.

Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy and Development Committee, declared a remarkable reversal at a committee meeting on September 29.

The idea for St Werburghs Square would be scrapped, with traders only moving once to a new permanent location in the town centre. In the interim, they would remain at the present market, which is now open as usual.

Many dealers were concerned that they would not be able to make it to the new venue.