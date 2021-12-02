In a work-release bribery scheme, an ex-sheriff who sexually abused boys pleads guilty.

According to the Associated Press, an ex-Louisiana sheriff who was convicted in November of sexually abusing boys pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal bribery charge related to a prisoner work-release program. Rodney J. “Jack” Strain is already facing a mandatory life sentence for his sexual abuse conviction, but his bribery plea has yet to be heard.

Strain was the sheriff of St. Tammany Parish for five terms before losing his reelection campaign in 2015. In the bribery case, he was facing a 16-count federal indictment, but when he pled guilty, federal prosecutors dismissed all but one of the accusations, a count of bribery involving government monies.

Strain, who was reportedly seen in court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles, used his position as sheriff to profit from a $1 million work-release program for himself, his family, and two top deputies, according to the Associated Press. According to his sworn statement, he made the program private and then had an adult child of each of the deputies sign on as owners.

According to a court filing, the adult children received roughly $1.4 million from the plan, paying off Strain and funneling much of the earnings back to their fathers.

Strain is set to be sentenced in the sexual abuse case on January 18. According to the Associated Press, he was charged with four counts of aggravated rape, each of which carries a mandatory life sentence.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the plea deal, Judge Jane Triche Milazzo has the authority to force Strain to pay restitution when she sentences him.

Because Strain faces mandatory life sentences in the state case, Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino told WWL-TV that he wasn’t shocked by the plea arrangement.

According to The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate, court filings in one deputy’s plea agreement stated that he had been a child rape victim of Strain’s since he was 12 years old. That victim said that he went to work for Strain at the sheriff’s office as an adult when he was heavily in debt. Strain allegedly forced the man to join the work-release program.

According to Strain’s statement, the plotters also brought in a third individual who controlled the program and had the credentials that the deputies’ children needed. That person had no choice. This is a condensed version of the information.