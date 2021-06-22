In a wooded location, a man costumed as Batman was noticed ‘acting suspiciously.’

A man dressed as Batman has been accused of hiding in the woods and pounced on unsuspecting bystanders.

After receiving complaints from members of the public who claimed they were victims of a man impersonating the caped crusader, police announced they had “had a word” with a man.

A man costumed as Batman has been reported to police in Warrington on many occasions for “acting suspiciously.”

The man is believed to conceal in the bushes before springing on unsuspecting bystanders.

The individual was reportedly seen around the Birchwood, Risley Moss, and Forest Park districts, according to Cheshire Police.

On the Birchwood Police Facebook page, a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police wrote: “We respond to a wide range of events as cops, and no two days are the same.

“However, we don’t often get reports of Batman hanging about Birchwood.

“On Risley Moss and Forest Park, we received complaints of a man costumed as Batman acting suspiciously.

“The guy was said to be hiding in the bushes and springing out at passers-by.

“Batman has been approached and given some advice. There are no other DC characters suspected to be involved.”

People began commenting on their own encounters with a man dressed as Batman after seeing the post.

Others weighed in on the man’s antics, and while some joked about the nature of the encounters, others described them as frightening.

“He was only looking after the people of Birchwood!!!,” one woman joked.

Another woman said, “It’s not funny scaring people and children…

There’s something strange about it.”