In a wonderful announcement, Bradley Walsh reveals a major family update.

Bradley Walsh has spoken out about his new role as a grandfather.

In February of this year, the Chase host disclosed that his daughter was expecting.

Bradley’s child with ex-partner Debby Parker is 39-year-old Hayley Walsh, and the Larkins actor was overjoyed as he talked for the first time about his family’s new arrival.

According to Saga Magazine, he said: “I’ve reached the age of grandfatherhood! My daughter and her husband Tom just welcomed a baby boy into the world, who is now five months old.

“It’s been difficult because no one could visit their grandchildren throughout the lockdown. FaceTime, thank God, has kept individuals in connected.” The former Doctor Who star is looking forward to his new position and has revealed why he will be a “wonderful” grandfather.

The 61-year-old went on to say: “Because I know this trick, I’m going to be a fantastic grandfather.

“As the baby grows into a toddler, make sure you spend lots of time with them, feeding them ice cream and Coca-Cola, and then hand them back at the appropriate time, telling your children, ‘There you are, that’s what you were like.'”

The TV host and his wife Donna Derby have a son, and he revealed that the happy couple is looking forward to their 25th wedding anniversary next year.

He stated, ” “We’ll throw a great party. I’m not sure what we’re going to do yet.

Bradley went on to say: “My wife is a wonderful lady. In my life, she brings me love and security.

“No matter where you go, you need someone to gravitate towards, and they become the center of your universe.

“Our time together at home is wonderful, and she makes me laugh a lot. So, if you have it in your life, that’s fantastic.” Bradley Walsh has previously stated that one of the most pivotal decisions in his career was made because of his present wife.

The Mirror quoted him as saying: “It was because of her that I decided to join Coronation Street.

“She was the one who saw what it could do for me, even if it meant we’d have to be apart.”

Bradley’s time on Coronation Street as Danny Baldwin was a pivotal role for him. “The summary has come to an end.”