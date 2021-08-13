In a Wirral nursing home, elderly residents have been placed in “severe danger.”

A Care Quality Commission audit revealed that residents in a Wirral nursing home were at “severe risk of injury or death.”

Two inspections were carried out at Derwent Lodge Nursing Home in Birkenhead following “a major event” that “raised concerns about the service’s safety and administration,” according to inspectors.

After fire doors were left damaged, windows were left unsecured, and “unsafe” bed rails were discovered in several of the patients’ rooms, the Wirral care home, owned by Sure Care (UK) Ltd, was judged to have “placed people at serious danger of injury or harm.”

The home has been placed under special measures following the release of a report today that deemed the facility to be “inadequate overall” and that services were “inadequate for being safe and well-led.”

The care home received a “good overall” rating on a prior inspection in December 2020.

At the time of the inspection, which took place in June and July of this year, 39 people were residing in the home, many of whom required nursing care and had dementia.

“This concentrated examination was sparked by a major event that occurred at the residence, which raised concerns about the service’s safety and management,” a spokeswoman stated.

Hayley Moore, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: “We discovered patients were not receiving the safe care and treatment they deserve during our investigation of Derwent Lodge Nursing Home in Merseyside.”

“The processes in place to monitor the quality and safety of care were inadequate, and management control was ineffective.

“Staff did not always follow best practice recommendations or the provider’s own policies and procedures, resulting in inconsistent and unsafe care.

“We discovered that environmental concerns had not been taken into account.

“Windows on the first floor were not secure, certain bed rails were dangerous, and multiple fire doors did not close properly.

“All of these problems put people at risk of serious damage or harm.

“We were glad to see personnel who were friendly and kind, and relatives told us that their loved one seemed content at the facility and with the staff who helped them.

