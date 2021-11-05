In a win for the Democrats, SALT deductions were increased to $80,000.

In their planned $1.85 trillion spending measure, Democrats in the House of Representatives cut a new agreement to raise the maximum on state and local tax deductions. Its inclusion is a win for moderate Democrats, who refused to negotiate on the bill unless the SALT caps were addressed.

The maximum would be raised to $80,000 per year from $10,000 per year through 2030, and the $10,000 restriction would be reinstated in 2031, according to an amendment to the measure released on Thursday night. The first cap was included in former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax package, and it was vehemently opposed by Republican and Democratic members of Congress from Northeastern districts where high-income residents objected.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., issued a joint statement praising the decision to raise the SALT levels as a win for middle-class families in their districts and pledging to continue working toward President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program.

"Since its inception in 2017, we have been battling this unfair, targeted tax," the three Democrats wrote in their remarks. "This solution will put money back in the pockets of hardworking, middle-class families in our districts, allowing our local communities to continue making the necessary investments." In opposing the elimination of the SALT caps, progressive Democrats and Republicans came together for the first time. Republicans contend that the deductions provide an unfair subsidy to wealthy states such as New York, whereas progressives argue that the benefits of the deductions are consumed by only the wealthiest citizens of the states.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, a SALT cap repeal could benefit the wealthiest 20% of taxpayers by more than 96 percent, while the top 1% would reap approximately 54 percent of the gain.

At the very least, granting the SALT increase to the Northeastern Democrats clears the door for additional negotiations on the party’s spending ambitions. Several lawmakers, including Suozzi, have threatened to call off talks on both legislation if the SALT deductions aren’t increased. Given the Democrats’ razor-thin House margins, any defection would be extremely perilous.