In a wild TV interview, Preacher claims that an alien tried to have sex with her.

Sharon Gilbert, a religious novelist, claims that a “alien” appeared to her in the shape of her husband and sought to have intercourse with her.

While speaking on the Jim Bakker Show, a self-described Christian “prophetic Bible show,” she spoke into great detail about the meeting.

Hemant Mehta, a writer and Friendly Atheist contributor, shared a clip from the episode of Gilbert’s experience on Twitter.

Sharon Gilbert, an end-of-the-world preacher, claims that an alien copied her husband, then wanted to have sex with her, then claimed to be Xerxes, then Jesus got involved, and finally the alien turned out to be a lizard with a posse of gargoyles. pic.twitter.com/aBqC2IMSqn November 23, 2021 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) He captioned the video as follows: “Sharon Gilbert, an end-of-the-world preacher, claims that an alien resembled her husband and then sought to have sex with her.

“Then it pretended to be Xerxes, and then Jesus intervened, and the extraterrestrial revealed itself to be a lizard with a posse of gargoyles.”

The video has received over 2.6 million views, with many commenting on their surprise at the responses.

Gilbert remarked during his appearance on the show: “This other Derek emerges in our bed after Derek and I married.

“The real Derek is resting next to me, and the other Derek jumps out of him. It surprised me.

“I realized it wasn’t Derek, so I said, “Who are you?” to this animal. Because he was plainly looking for sexual interactions.

“‘I am your spouse,’ he said. ‘Who are you,’ I asked.” Xerxes, he had the audacity to claim to be. Other Derek was quite serious about inviting me to exercise my free choice to do anything that would lead me away from God.” Gilbert went into greater depth regarding Jesus’ role in helping her beat the “alien.” She further mentioned that this “other Derek” was accompanied by other monsters of a lower size.

She went on to say: “I knew he was desperate the last time I saw him, so I asked him again, “Who are you?” I told him the same thing, and he said, “I’m not going with you.”” This was an internal debate, and in the end, I decided I’d had enough.

“I made it. This is a condensed version of the information.