In a Whataburger drive-thru, a guy was shot while showing off his gun to a woman.

According to accounts, a guy was accidently shot while exhibiting his firearm to a woman while they were waiting at a Whataburger drive-thru.

At after 3 a.m. on Monday, San Antonio Police Department officers got a call regarding a shooting at a Whataburger in the 17300 block of Autry Pond Road.

Officers informed KSAT that the couple had been sitting inside a car at the drive-thru when the man pulled out his weapon and displayed it to the woman.

According to the network, the woman shot the man in the arm by accident shortly after.

Emergency medical personnel came on scene and treated the injured individual before transporting him to Brooke Army Medical Center.

According to KSAT, he is stated to be in a stable condition.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department are now speaking with the woman about the incident in order to figure out exactly transpired.

According to the network, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The victim was the fourth person in a month to be injured in San Antonio due to an unintentional firearm discharge, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that compiles information about shootings across the country.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 18 cases of an unintentional gunshot that resulted in an injury in the city of San Antonio, according to the report.

In addition, the database revealed that 21 persons were harmed in the 18 unintentional shootings.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been 1,693 unintentional shootings in the United States as of November 1.

The Gun Violence Archive documented 2,315 unintentional shootings last year, the greatest number in its seven-year history.

A Chicago police officer accidently shot two individuals during a scuffle with a suspect just days before the Whataburger shooting.

The officers saw a car that was wanted in connection with a murder in the block of South Shore Drive, according to the Washington Newsday.

When authorities encircled the suspect outside a petrol station, a scuffle ensued, which resulted in one of the officers accidently shooting one of his colleagues.

“One of our officers who has his handgun out during this conflict has an inadvertent fire of his weapon, gently striking two of our officers,” Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said during a press conference.

