In a weekend of turmoil on the waterfront, teens were slashed and people were shoved into the docks.

After a weekend of crime and anti-social behavior, another dispersal order has been issued for Liverpool’s waterfront.

The “disgraceful behavior” that has occurred around the waterfront over the past week “will not be accepted,” according to Merseyside Police.

It comes after a major brawl involving up to 100 adolescents erupted at Keel Wharf on Friday at 9.15pm.

Two teenage males had been stabbed in the buttocks when police arrived.

They were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and treated, after which they were released.

People have been shoved off paddleboards into the ocean by youths, nitrous oxide canisters and plastic bottles have been hurled at dock security, and there have been numerous allegations of attacks and intimidation this week.

Police officers can use dispersal orders to force anyone they suspect of creating or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for 48 hours.

“In response to these incidents, we have increased the number of officers on patrol in the waterfront, and this, combined with the latest dispersal zone, will allow law abiding residents to enjoy the waterfront without their experience being marred by criminal and anti-social behavior,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Merseyside police are also working with Liverpool City Council, businesses, and residents to ensure that the waterfront is a secure place for everyone to enjoy.

“Section 34 went into effect at 7 p.m. yesterday (Sunday, July 25) and will stay in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. The River Mersey, St Nicholas Place, Georges Dock Gates, The Strand, Wapping, Chaloner Street, Sefton Street, and Brunswick Way are the boundaries of the region shown.

“Police officers and police community support traffic officers will once again be able to order persons they suspect of causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior. Should a somebody who has.” “The summary comes to an end.”