In a weekend of anarchy, brawls erupt all across the city.

Several brawls erupted in Liverpool’s city centre over the weekend.

Several recordings captured these massive brawls on camera as terrified passersby looked on in horror.

Chaos can be seen in one video, which appears to have been filmed this weekend, when a gang of guys brawls on North John Street.

After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

The males can be seen fighting numerous persons while dashing amongst one another.

In one horrifying scene from the video, a man kicks another man in the head while fighting someone else on the floor.

He is then pushed to the ground by another man.

A fight broke out on Greenland Street in the Baltic Triangle over the weekend, which was also caught on camera.

At 1.10 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the scene outside Camp and Furnace.

According to authorities, a big group of males began fighting, and security at the event attempted to interfere.

During the struggle, however, one of the members of the group was able to obtain a heavy metal rod, which he used to attack security personnel.

Two of the members of the group sustained head injuries that included swelling and wounds.

Another member of the security team was assaulted; he was not physically hurt, but he was shaken and distressed.

Prior to the arrival of the police, the perpetrators fled into the city.

An investigation is under underway, and witness interviews are being conducted.

“I would ask to anyone who was in the area of Greenland Street at around 1.10 a.m. on Sunday who saw this event or has any information that could assist the inquiry to contact us,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said.

“Fortunately, no one was gravely hurt in this incident, but utilizing a metal pole may have resulted in far more dangerous results.”

During the Liam Smith vs Anthony Fowler boxing contest at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, two fights were also captured on tape.

One video shows a group of men fighting in the throng, with drinks spilling into the air at one point.

Another disturbance took place near one of the seating blocks, with a group of males fighting.

Punches.