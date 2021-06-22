In a week, the number of students absent due to Covid practically triples.

According to data supplied by the Department for Education (DfE), Covid-related pupil absence in English state schools is at an all-time high since all schools reopened in March 2021.

Since June 7, the attendance figures for students have been updated to exclude year 11-13 students who have been detected as being absent due to being off-site.

On June 17, the Department for Education estimates that 3.3 percent of state school kids — at least 239,000 children – did not attend class due to Covid-related issues, up from 1.2 percent on June 10.

On June 17, around 89.7% of state school students were in class, down from 92.4 percent on June 10.

We just cannot have another term where large numbers of youngsters miss school due to the coronavirus.

Only 84.9 percent of secondary school students attended class last week, down from 88.7 percent the week before, while 93 percent of primary school students attended, down from 95.1 percent on June 10.

In only one week, the number of students self-isolating from within the school due to a possible interaction with a Covid-19 case doubled, from 40,000 on June 10 – the week after half-term – to 172,000 on June 17.

A total of 42,000 students were self-isolating owing to a probable outside contact, up from 32,000 the week before.

Meanwhile, 16,000 students were absent due to suspicions of Covid-19, up from 11,000 on June 10, and 9,000 students were away after testing positive for Covid-19, up from 7,000.

Around 0.1 percent of students in state schools were absent on June 17 owing to Covid-19-related closures, a minor increase from the previous week.

Covid absence rates in primary schools were 2.7 percent on June 17, up from 1.1 percent the week before, while 4.2 percent of secondary school students expected to attend were absent for Covid-related reasons last week, up from 1.4 percent the week before.

“These numbers demonstrate a,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. (This is a brief piece.)