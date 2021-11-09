In a ‘vulnerable’ health update, Davina McCall admits to ‘feeling very depressed.’

Last week, the 54-year-old anchor aroused anxiety among her followers when she posted a photo of her swollen foot on Instagram.

Davina stated on social media that when walking the dog, she twisted her ankle and tore ligaments.

The Million Pound Drop host will now have to go through physiotherapy, and while she said her foot is still “vulnerable,” she posted a photo of her progress on the path to recovery.

She stated, ” “I apologize for the second photo. It’s disgusting, I know. But take a look at how much the edema has subsided! All I have to do now is make sure I don’t do it again. It has a vulnerable vibe to it “Instagram is a social media platform that allows Davina also expressed her dissatisfaction with the injury today, but expressed optimism about her return to full health.

“I was quite upset about it yesterday,” she continued, “but today is a new day.”

Davina received a rush of well-wishes from her followers.

Karen expressed herself like follows: “Oh, no!!!!! Take it easy and be careful. If you’re anything like me, and probably the majority of women, you’ll be anxious to get better and go back to normal as soon as possible! Don’t! Just go at your own pace.” “Ah, look after yourself, nicely done,” Deborah added. Rebecca expressed herself like follows: “Oh, no! Repair as soon as possible.” “Glad to hear it’s on the mend,” Jane wrote.