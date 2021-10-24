In a visit from a Premier League great, one of Liverpool’s most renowned fans displays his colors.

Actor and businessman Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of Liverpool’s most prominent fans, has once again showed his support.

Alan Shearer, a Premier League legend, traveled to the United States to meet with the 74-year-old in his office in Santa Monica, California.

Schwarzenegger was seen signing and carrying Liverpool’s 2021/22 home uniform in a video published on Twitter by @PLinUSA.

“Soccer [football]is not only a competitive activity, but it’s also a lot of fun,” he remarked.

“This [Premier League trophy] symbolizes the effort, devotion, and hard work that goes into achieving such a feat.

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to have this award delivered to my office. This is incredible.

“Goodbye, and I’ll see you later.”

In a 2019 interview with BBC Sport, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his political allegiances two years ago: “Liverpool appeals to me.

“They aren’t always successful, but they have a lot of momentum right now.

“They lose some foolish games from time to time for reasons I don’t understand, and then they come right back. They mean it when they say “I’ll be back.”” Shearer is in the United States for the first-ever Premier League Mornings Live event in California, which takes place this weekend in Los Angeles.

New York, Washington, DC, Boston, and Austin, Texas have all hosted prior fan events.