In a viral video, TikToker wakes up to find a Guinea Pig has chewed off her bangs.

When a woman saw herself in the mirror after waking up, she was astonished to see that her guinea pig had eaten off her bangs.

Gara Sullivan’s TikTok about her discovery had approximately 9 million views since it was released on November 29.

“So sometimes when I’m drunk, I like to get my nude guinea pig out and sleep with her on the floor lol I know insane,” read the text over the video. “So I wake up on Thanksgiving Day to pee and catch a peek of myself in the mirror.” The video then transitions to further recordings and photographs of the unplanned haircut’s aftermath.

The video’s text continues, “THIS CHICK DONE ATE MY BANGS OFF.” “She didn’t even chew on the hair, simply nipped it off.” Sullivan revealed a portion of hair eaten off by her pet, as well as her hairline, which has bits of hair sticking straight out.

Barbering is a typical habit among guinea pigs, in which they bite or chew on the hair of other guinea pigs. Barbering is when a guinea pig chews, bites, or eats its own hair.

Guinea pigs may eat human hair if they are bored, want to socialize with their owner, or need more fiber in their diet, according to a report published by the guinea pig information site Squeaks, Scales, and Tails.

Barbering guinea pigs may be done in an effort to establish dominance. A guinea pig may barber itself if they are agitated or in distress, according to the website.

Barbering was offered as a solution in the article. A new toy may provide something new for the guinea pig to gnaw on, or it may serve to isolate the dominant guinea pig from the rest. It did say, though, that if self-barbering does not stop, a pet owner should make an appointment with a veterinarian because it could indicate a more serious problem.

Under Sullivan’s video, commenters made jokes about her unexpected shearing.

A TikTok user wrote, “She wanted you to look like her.”

Another commenter echoed the notion, writing, “She said, ‘If I can’t have hair, neither can you.'”

One of the viewers joked that the guinea pig would make it. This is a condensed version of the information.