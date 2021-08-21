In a viral video that has been viewed over 1.7 million times, a yoga instructor is bitten by an iguana on the beach.

On Twitter, a video of an iguana biting a woman doing yoga on a beach has gone viral, with 1.7 million views as of Saturday morning.

In the video, user @bahamahoopyogi, who claims to be a yoga instructor in the Bahamas, is seen on the beach doing a yoga pose when the iguana approaches her and bites her finger.

“Ow!” she exclaims in return. To get it to leave, he chewed my f****** finger and threw sand at it.

In a separate tweet, the yoga instructor stated that her finger began bleeding immediately after the bite.

I got bitten by an iguana today, and it bled profusely pic.twitter.com/If2DaUztHf

August 20, 2021 — Blackberry con el jugo dulce (@bahamahoopyogi)

Here’s an angle that a friend of mine caught lolll. My finger began to bleed shortly after the photo was taken. twitter.com/sfMLgoySfG

August 21, 2021 — Blackberry con el jugo dulce (@bahamahoopyogi)

She later shared more details about the iguana bite in a series of tweets. In answer to individuals asking if she had seen iguanas, she stated that they were “all over the beach.”

“People go there all the time to feed them,” she wrote.

The yoga instructor also stated that her finger is fine, claiming that she visited a doctor and was prescribed medicines for the bite.

Other Twitter users reacted to the video in the comments section.

“What has me weak is how he bites you and stays right dere to watch you get mad,” one account, @msolurin, tweeted.

Some people were also concerned about the yoga instructor’s health.

“After I laughed (sorry girl), I became concerned,” commented user @Lene Marlene_. Those things are infected with deadly microorganisms… I hope everything works out for you.”

People can be bitten by iguanas, which can be painful and dangerous. Iguanas, which may be found in Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, have “very sharp” teeth that can “create significant cuts,” according to The Pet Enthusiast, a website that gives information on popular pets.

The bite of an iguana is not deadly or venomous, but it can cause considerable damage, according to the website. “Iguanas’ venom glands have atrophied, producing only a weak and harmless venom. Their bites can injure the fingers, ankles, wrists, and face severely.”

Anyone. This is a condensed version of the information.