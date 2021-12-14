In a viral video, Santa Claus is detained by police at a Christmas market.

The video of a man dressed as Santa Claus being detained by German police for refusing to comply with their demands for identification has gone viral.

A video of the incident was shared on the Disclose.tv Twitter feed and has already received over 650,000 views.

NEW – Because he was not wearing a mask, police detained “Santa Claus” today at a Christmas market in Germany.

pic.twitter.com/m7SyhEkWUb

Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) (@disclosetv) (@disclosetv) (@disclosetv) (@ 13th of December, 2021 The event happened around 6 p.m. in Strausland’s Old Market Square.

Strausland Police told The Washington Newsday that, contrary to social media reports, the event was not caused by the man’s lack of a face mask.

According to a police spokesperson, “On the Old Market Square in Stralsund, about 65 people gathered without registering with posters and torches. They appear to have voiced their opposition to the existing draconian measures as well as obligatory immunization.

“As a result, police officials from the Stralsund and Grimmen police districts determined the personal information of individuals present. The background is that under the Assembly Act, an unregistered meeting is a criminal offense.

“There was also a person dressed as Santa Claus among those present. The cops were likewise taken aback when Santa Claus disobeyed the law and conveyed his displeasure with a placard. Stralsund, 47, was unmistakably a member of the assembly. At the Local Christmas Market, he was not working as Santa Claus.” According to the Stralsund police station, the man dressed as Santa refused to give his information and was brought to a patrol car.

In addition, “a complaint was made against the 47-year-old German on suspicion of resistance to enforcement authorities and disrespect,” according to the police.

They further stated that the man was released by police about 7:15 p.m., adding that they now believe he has “committed crimes against the Assembly Act in connection with Corona-critical demonstrations.”

Over the weekend, another video of German authorities executing COVID-19 laws went viral, with over 2.8 million views.

Hessische Polizeibeamte in Frankfurt am 11.12.21 with Zollstöcken sift through the crowds.

Sternenstaub (@wirsindsoviele) December 12, 2021 twitter.com/1dkqehSnPt

A video that was shared on Twitter by. This is a condensed version of the information.