In a viral video, Joel Osteen laughs at being called a “Piece of S***.”

A TikTok video of a guy mocking megachurch preacher Joel Oseen has gone viral.

On December 6, the video was posted to the TikTok page nickandsoph, and it has already been viewed over 3.6 times.

On December 6, the video was posted to the TikTok page nickandsoph, and it has already been viewed over 3.6 times. The man and Osteen clasp arms and smile as they glance up at the camera for a video in the 16-second clip.

“I’m here with Joel Osteen,” the man adds before attacking the preacher.

He went on to say: “Hey, you do realize you’re a jerk, right? Are you aware of this?” As he went away, Osteen continued to smile and chuckle. The man kept smiling and saying to the camera, “You know, right?”

Viewers praised and mocked both the man and Osteen in the video’s comment section.

Osteen and the TikTok user have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

This comes after a plumber discovered cash in the walls of Osteen’s megachurch Lakewood in Houston, Texas, and requested a reward, according to The Washington Newsday.

The plumber, who did not want to be identified, called into the KILT-FM radio station on November 10 to tell them about finding envelopes packed with cash and checks while working in the church.

He stated, ” “We removed the tiling because there was a loose toilet in the wall.

“I took some insulation away to remove the toilet, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘wow, wow.'”

I went ahead and contacted the on-site maintenance supervisor, and I turned everything in.”

Neither the Houston police nor the Lakewood church could say how much money was found at the scene.

The discovery could potentially be linked to the 2014 crime involving the church, in which $600,000 was stolen, according to Houston police.

However, they did not specify if the money discovered in the walls was this money. Since then, the plumber has stated. This is a condensed version of the information.