In a viral video, Blac Chyna yells at people in the Miami Airport to get the COVID vaccine.

The video shows Chyna shouting about vaccines in the middle of the airport while others look on, some laughing. The cause of the outbreak is unknown.

— Music Playlist 12 October 2021, Papi (@DapperDomo) “Go ahead and take the shot. If you have children, you must do the same nonsense to enroll them “She was alluding to school-based vaccine regulations. Although the COVID-19 vaccination is not needed in public schools because it is not even licensed for children under the age of 12, other vaccines have long been necessary.

She continues, “This is why so many people’s grandparents are dying. My grandmother has passed away.” After that, the video turns to Chyna yelling about immunizations.

During her expletive-laced diatribe, she cried, “So go get the f****** vaccine and stop being foolish, h**.”

OJ at Arcadia (@CoastBabyy): She’s doing the wrong thing for the right cause. 12th of October, 2021 She went on to say, “I make a living by knocking ****** out. And I’m a complete jerk. From ***** D.C. to Miami to L.A., there is no cap “she stated “You can’t f*** with me, and you won’t be able to get my enterprises. There’s no cap s*** in this, it’s all real rat s***.” She refers to a group of people who laughed at her tirade as “hyenas.” On Tuesday, Twitter users reacted to the video.

One user, @DapperDomo, remarked, “Always believed Blac Chyna was a visionary.”

@CoastBabyy tweeted, “She’s doing the wrong thing for the right cause.”

Chyna, whose true name is Angela White, is most known for her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her rocky relationship with star Rob Kardashian. Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna are two of her own shows that she has starred in.

Her public persona has been dogged by controversy for a long time.

In September, Kardashian filed court papers in a domestic abuse claim against Chyna, stating that she brutally assaulted him in a property that belonged to him in December 2016.