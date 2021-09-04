In a viral video, AOC tries to locate a Brooklyn delivery cyclist who is battling floods.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking for help identifying a delivery cyclist in a viral video taken during Hurricane Ida’s floods in Brooklyn.

After footage of the person wading through almost waist-deep water with his bike and a delivery bag went viral, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents New York’s 14th congressional district, made the appeal on Twitter on Friday.

Hurricane Ida’s leftovers have claimed the lives of 50 people along the Eastern Seaboard and produced severe floods in New York City and elsewhere.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a video of the delivery driver and stated why she was trying to track them down.

“It’s a long shot, but the guy who videotaped this deliverista last night received $1,700+ in licensing fees from media outlets,” she added.

“They want to give it all to the worker, but they need to find him first. Do you have any suggestions? “This happened at 10:10 p.m. near Roebling/11th st. in Brooklyn,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The footage she provided was shared by the Twitter account Unequal Scenes, which is run by photographer Johnny Miller and promotes itself as being about “Photography + Social Change.” The video was uploaded on Thursday and received 11.8 million views as of this writing.

“And through it all!” says the narrator. Miller tweeted, “@Grubhub delivery is still delivering your dinner.”

This is a long shot, but the individual who videotaped this deliverista last night collected $1,700+ in licensing fees from media outlets.

They want to give it all to the worker, but they need to find him first. Do you have any suggestions? It was 10:10 p.m. in BK, near Roebling/11th st. https://t.co/pzF1jVDaaz

September 3, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

In a following tweet, the Twitter user added, “Hey @Grubhub @Grubhub Care, if you can help me find this delivery man, I’ll donate anything I earn from media inquiries to him.”

“I haven’t been able to find this man yet,” Miller said in a later update. I believe his takeout bag is a generic Chinese restaurant takeout bag (photo attached). Please let me know if you have any suggestions or if you had a delivery around 10:10 near Roebling/11th Street.”

The Twitter accounts for Grubhub did not appear to have responded. This is a condensed version of the information.