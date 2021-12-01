In a viral video, an Oxford school shooter tries to trick students into opening the door.

A video of children stuck in a classroom during Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School has gone viral, with the shooter appearing to try to deceive them into unlocking the door.

Journalist Philip Lewis shared the video on Twitter, claiming that it originated on TikTok.

“A student from inside Oxford High School captured this film of a probable shooter attempting to enter the classroom by impersonating a sheriff,” he captioned it.

“The pupils escaped through a window rather than opening the door.”

Shwifty766 released the first TikTok, which has received over 12,000 likes and 1500 comments.

Students can be seen ducking down in a classroom in the footage, probably after the school was put on lockdown.

Outside the sealed classroom, their teacher can be heard conversing with someone.

@shwifty766

All of my classmates and I are praying for Oxford High School. #prayers #prayersneeded #oxfordhighschool #fyp #fyp #capcut ItsShwifty’s original sound “Sheriff’s sffice, it is safe to come out,” someone outside is heard saying. The teacher responds that neither he nor the students are ready to do so at this moment. The person behind the door says they can’t hear them, so he’s asked to repeat it.

“Okay, so come to the door and look at my badge, bro,” the person behind the door can be heard saying.

The students then react to the use of the term “bro” by indicating that it is a “red flag” that the individual is lying.

They subsequently make their way out of the classroom through a window and into a snowy courtyard. Students were intercepted by armed police as they exited the courtyard through a door at the far end.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, three persons were killed and eight more were injured in the incident.

A 15-year-old suspect, a sophomore at the school, was taken into custody without incident by police. At the time, no motive for the shooting had been determined, and the police investigation was still ongoing.

People who were inside the school described their reactions when the school’s loudspeaker declared a lockdown.

The person who is thought to have taken a record of the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.