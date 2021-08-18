In a viral video, an elementary school teacher goes on a racist rant about “trespassers.”

A Florida teacher is on leave from her job as an exceptional student educator after a video of her racist outburst surfaced.

Neighbors have identified Patricia Schmidt as the woman known as “Kings Lake Karen.” Administrators put her on leave, and she is now residing in the Collier County School District’s administrative center. She will remain there until her inquiry is concluded, according to a spokesman for the Collier County School District.

In the video, Schmidt can be heard yelling at a woman, her mother, and her children from her window. All of this occurred while the family was walking around the neighborhood and came to a halt in front of a residential trail. As they stood on the public sidewalk, Schmidt began shouting at the family.

“She blares on her horn for like ten seconds, rolls her window down, and starts yelling out the window that we can’t walk down that walkway,” the unidentified victim told NBC-2 News. Schmidt tells the woman in the video that the Home Owners Association (HOA) pays for residential walkways, and that she and her family were trespassing. Schmidt becomes obviously enraged, and his rant quickly escalates into a racist and profane tirade.

“Living in King’s Lake is prohibitively expensive. In a video recorded by the victim, Schmidt says, “You’re white filth.” The woman’s offspring are then labeled as “halfbreeds” and other derogatory labels.

“Have you ever had sex with a Black man?” she inquires. In the video, Schmidt says, “Look at your kids, they’re halfbreeds.” She goes on to insult one of the woman’s children, saying, “Your guy must be special ed.” He’s a complete jerk. Your son is a jerk.”

Schmidt, according to the victim, is a full-time teacher of young students with intellectual disabilities. “Who knows how she handles kids in the classroom when their parents aren’t present to defend them,” the victim told a local NBC affiliate.

The Collier County School District told this website, “We are aware of the video, and the situation is now under review.” Patricia Schmidt has been placed on administrative leave and will be sent to the Administrative Center until the investigation is finished.” This was also stated. The following is a condensed version of the data.