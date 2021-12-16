In a viral video, an alleged FedEx employee claims that the company “doesn’t care” about packages.

“Stroganoff” (@kingstroganoff) shared the video to TikTok last week with the caption “We don’t care!!!” More than 2.7 million people have viewed the post, and nearly 90,000 people have liked it.

At the start of the video, the TikToker remarked, “I’m telling y’all right now: Stop ordering through FedEx.” “We don’t give a damn about your packages…we’re on s**t in here.” The TikToker is seen roughhousing packages as he pulls them from a conveyor belt and sorts them into various regions in the video. Several packages are hurled down a chute, and the TikToker punches one of them, which is already damaged.

FedEx was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

In recent months, Stroganoff isn’t the first FedEx employee to go viral. A FedEx delivery man named Roger Ruiz took to TikTok last month to show how crowded the company’s delivery vehicles are in the days following Black Friday.

“After Thanksgiving, a FedEx truck looks like this. Please do your shopping in person “he stated

There was hardly enough room for Ruiz to walk in the footage, which showed stacks of boxes packed so tightly together.

“F**k work but i’ll see y’all tomorrow,” he stated in the caption of the video.

Ruiz’s video drew sympathy from viewers. On the other side, Stroganoff’s audience was harshly critical of him.

“Man is throwing a fit because he has to move a box,” EMBY explained.

“Consider this a Christmas present for a child girl or boy whose parents are struggling and have put money aside to make them happy. But you wouldn’t think of it, would you? “toribeams wrote

“Crazy [because]acting like that takes more work than really doing the task,” ftp jose observed.

According to some commentators who claimed to work with FedEx, the movie misrepresented the company.

“For three years, I worked for FedEx as a manager. I’d have loved to have caught you doing it “Drew Gipson remarked.

Another TikTok member wrote, “As a FedEx employee, I can promise you that I have never done this or seen this conduct in my workplace.”

Stroganoff, on the other hand, was unconcerned about the criticism.

“To everybody saying ‘get him fired!!!’ Bro, don’t y’all understand that I don’t care?” In the comments area of the piece, he inquired.

