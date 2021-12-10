In a viral video, Ali Alexander, the organizer of ‘Stop the Steal,’ is served with a lawsuit.

Following an eight-hour deposition session with the House select committee investigating the January 6 incident, a video of “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander being served with a civil lawsuit has gone viral.

On Thursday night, Daily Beast writer Zachary Petrizzo shared a video of Alexander, who was subpoenaed by the commission probing the Capitol attack.

The message has been shared over 3,800 times on Twitter and has received over 630,000 views.

Alexander can be seen leaving the hearing with his lawyer before being accosted by the servers in the video.

“I have a summons for you, Mr Alexander. I’ve issued you a summons, “said one of them. “Please be aware that this is a legitimate service of process.

“If you don’t take it, I’ll have to leave it on the bonnet of your car.”

“That’s an Uber,” Alexander said in response to the comment about the vehicle waiting for him.

The legal documents don’t specify which case they refer to.

Ali Alexander, the organizer, was served with a civil complaint on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/yQQBVz7aPb Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) is a Twitter user. 9th of December, 2021 Alexander said in a statement to media before the behind-closed-doors deposition hearing: “I had nothing to do with any of the violence or criminal activity that occurred on January 6.

“I was not involved in the planning at all. I had no involvement in the planning. I was also uninvolved in the execution. Any claim to the contrary is demonstrably wrong.” The House committee probing the Capitol incident has issued subpoenas to a number of persons, including the far-right activist.

Alexander claims he conspired with GOP congressman Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks to “place maximum pressure” on Congress before the election results were verified. Brooks and Biggs have disputed the allegations, while Gosar has remained silent on the subject.

The subpoenas also accuse Alexander of making “multiple references” to the use of violence to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results during prior Stop the Steal rallies.

Alexander tweeted a video of himself overseeing the mob assaulting the building on the day of the unrest, adding, “I do not denounce this.”

Joseph McBride, Alexander's counsel, has been.