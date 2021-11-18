In a viral video, a woman is accused of throwing soup at a restaurant worker and has been arrested.

A Texas lady has been detained after an incident that went viral online in which she allegedly flung soup in the face of a restaurant staff.

Following an altercation on November 7 at Sol De Jalisco in Temple, Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

During a complaint over the soup she had purchased, Martinez is said to have gotten into a verbal fight with a staff member.

According to KWTX10, she stated the soup was extremely hot, causing the plastic cap on top to melt.

Martinez is accused of picking up soup and throwing it at the female employee’s face during the food incident.

Martinez is accused of leaving the restaurant while the employee’s face was still coated in soup.

Martinez was arrested and sent to Bell County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to KWTX10.

Karen is in training! @section 8 A Karen is in training! @Nelly – I agree with you. This was not the cashier’s fault! #fyp #fyp #karen #roborockrun No way – “We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the greatest level,” KreepaTemple Deputy Chief of Police Allen Teston earlier told the network.

“We advise citizens to remain civil until the situation is remedied if they believe they have gotten substandard treatment.”

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the restaurant and quickly went popular on the social media platform TikTok, where it was viewed over 7 million times.

Sol De Jalisco released a statement on Facebook condemning the customer’s actions.

“Unfortunately, this incident occurred at @soldejaliscogenbruce past weekend #thesoupthrower [sic],” the November 10 post stated.

“All of this former #soldejaliscogenbruce customer’s activities astounded us. As we have repeatedly mentioned on all of our social media pages, the Marquez family does not accept such conduct and just wants our restaurant to be a place where people can relax and enjoy live music, wonderful Mexican food, and the best local drinks.

“Mi casa es tu casa, but let us all strive for the same respectable objectives.”

The Temple Police Department and Sol De Jalisco have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Assault inflicting bodily harm is punishable under the Texas Penal Code. This is a condensed version of the information.