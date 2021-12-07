In a viral video, a woman confronts a ‘creepy old guy’ who was caught staring at her at the gym.

Personal trainer Heidi Aragon (@fit with heidi) shared the video to TikTok last month, with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something when I have proof.”

A man can be seen looking at Aragon as he walks over to a piece of equipment near her at the start of the video.

The narrator of the video remarked, “This creepy elderly guy at the gym kept coming over and starring at me.” “So I asked my husband, and he came over and joined me in the gym,” she says. The man can be seen sitting on a piece of equipment in the next scene, peering at Aragon as she stands at her station. Aragon does a set of squats while her husband goes over and starts lifting weights. This did not, however, stop the man from gazing.

“He [the old guy]continued to gaze even after he [her husband]came over,” the narrator added.

While working out in the background, the man keeps an eye on Aragon.

Aragon moves the camera away from the man, but she turns to face where he was last seen working out and stares at him.

“I made the decision to stop working out and stare back,” the narrator explained. She pauses for a few moments before beginning her workout. But the story doesn’t end there.

The man continued to gaze, according to the story. As a result, Aragon steps away from the camera to confront him.

“I told him he needed to quit gazing and make me uncomfortable if he was going to work out in this corner,” the narration claimed. “‘I’m just looking around,’ he replied.” The voiceover continued, “I then told him I record my workouts and I have him on film.” “He was fast to shut up.” Aragon was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Aragon isn’t the first TikToker to be made uncomfortable at the gym in recent months.

Anna Archer challenged a man who, according to her, “kept strolling across the platform where I was working out” last week.

When Archer confronted the man about it, he just told her to.