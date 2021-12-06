In a viral video, a woman claims that strangers stole her apartment and put up Christmas decorations.

After recording a video about a couple who reportedly moved into her apartment, changed the locks, and put up her Christmas decorations while she was away, a TikToker went viral.

Since it was posted last week, Shayna Rice, aka @glamourice, has received over 3.6 million views and 5,200 comments on TikTok.

The on-screen text said, “Someone moved into our house while we were gone.” “We changed our locks, packed everything we owned, and attempted to redecorate.” Rice’s footage shows cops encircling an apartment complex and attempting to enter a unit. The police had to kick down the flat door because the locks had been changed, she explained.

When the cops were finally able to enter the apartment, they discovered that the strangers were still there. One officer was seen escorting them through the parking lot on video.

After that, the camera shifted to footage of an empty living room with full trash bags in the corner. The people had left a twin mattress on the floor in the bedroom, as well as snacks and a frozen drink on the nightstand.

In the footage, Rice says, “They had a gun and a knife that the cops recovered.”

She also displayed a knife with the handle wrapped in a washcloth that she had left on the kitchen counter, as well as drawings she had made and left in the flat.

Rice explained, “They went into our storage and put up Christmas decor.”

She displayed some of her Christmas decorations, including a small silver tree, that had been placed by strangers. She also reported that the dryer had been stolen.

Rice clarified that she has multiple apartments in a follow-up video. She also stated that she had observed something unusual around two weeks before when she discovered the balcony storage unit was open.

She claimed that her son’s father examined the apartment again about a week later and discovered tape on the door’s deadbolt, so the two decided to call the cops the next day. They returned the next day to find the tape had been replaced with a beautiful new deadbolt.

Rice said in another video that cops discovered a guy and woman inside the flat and that she had never been there before. This is a condensed version of the information.