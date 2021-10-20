In a viral video, a woman claims she discovered a receipt for spy equipment during her Airbnb stay.

While staying at an Airbnb in Texas, a woman claims to have made a disturbing discovery. A TikTok video of the woman claiming to have discovered the receipts for several pricey pieces of spy equipment suspected of being installed in her residence has gone viral.

Arlen, a TikTok star, shared a brief video on her account @coolstrawberry, showcasing a bill of spy cameras and audio recorders she discovered from her lodging. Since it was released last weekend, the video captioned “a receipt we found in our Airbnb” has received over 540,000 views and 28,000 likes. Meanwhile, according to Washington News Today, the viral video has stirred internet debates over safety and privacy concerns.

Arlen’s video reveals a packing sheet dated March 8, 2021, with a bill of materials that includes a Pocket keychain recorder, a USB Flash drive audio recorder, an iPhone cover hidden camera, a power bank hidden camera, and a 16-hour voice-activated recorder pen.

Arlen followed up with two more videos in which she described the backstory. Arlen explained that she, her boyfriend, and sister recently relocated to Texas and were forced to remain in Airbnbs until they could find permanent housing.

They were in a hurry to choose that house because the prior one’s monthly contract was coming to an end, and they received a reasonable offer, according to Arlen. However, when they arrived, they discovered that the actual house was significantly smaller than what they had seen in the photos. On the last day of their stay, Arlen’s boyfriend discovered the receipt while cleaning under the bed.

Many viewers urged the woman to contact the police and Airbnb to report the incident. Some viewers even stated that such an event should be expected. “Most Airbnbs have cameras, and if you bring it up, they’ll just pretend it’s for security reasons [sic.],” one viewer charged.

Meanwhile, other viewers questioned her assertions and asked her to double-check the bill’s address. “Did they merely buy the products and utilize them to spy on you or are you just making assumptions based on a piece of paper you found?” a viewer wondered.

In subsequent videos, Arlen stated that they were unable to locate cameras and that the bill may have been deposited at the location by someone who had purchased them. She did admit, though, that the event surprised them because she had no idea that someone would spend around $1000.