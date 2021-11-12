In a viral video, a wedding photographer reveals three “indicators” that a marriage will not last.

Shayla Herrington works as a wedding photographer in Arkansas, so she’s seen her fair share of newlyweds. Herrington presented three signals that, when observed on a couple’s wedding day, suggest that a marriage may not last in a recent TikTok video. In the three days since it was posted, the video has received over 105,000 views and 20,000 likes on the platform.

While divorce is a far cry from the delights of one’s wedding day, it remains a pressing issue for many Americans. “Nearly half of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation,” according to a fact sheet published by family law firm Wilkinson & Finkbeiner. About 41% of first marriages end in divorce, but that number rises to 50% and 75% for second and third marriages, respectively.

But it’s not all bad news: according to the United States Census Bureau, the divorce rate decreased from 9.7 new divorces per 1,000 women aged 15 and over in 2009 to 7.6 in 2019. Marriage rates, on the other hand, were on the decline.

Herrington gave viewers a few suggestions in her video about which of these connections were meant to stay.

“I was shooting under this wedding photographer once, and they told me they can always tell if a relationship will last or not based on three factors,” she says. “Bearing in mind that this photographer has been in the business for 10 or 15 years, I was eager to hear their take on this.” “The first sign is when one of the spouses takes more than three family photos without the other,” she explained. “To be honest, I’m not sure how I feel about this one… You might get a few alone shots with your parents, but excluding them from more than three sounds a little suspicious.” “The second indicator is that the bridesmaids and groomsmen will avoid talking about the spouse while getting ready or giving toasts,” she stated. “That’s typical,” she continued, “since they don’t like them.”

“The last indicator,” Herrington said, “is [whether]one of the spouses will spend more time with friends or family during the reception than with their spouse.”

The. This is a condensed version of the information.