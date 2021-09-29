In a viral video, a university student shows trash-filled hallways of off-campus housing.

The trash-filled hallways of an off-campus housing complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are revealed in a now-viral TikTok video.

Many commenters were shocked by the image and blamed the school for the traffic jam. Some, however, suggested that the issue could be caused by the city’s current sanitation labor shortfall.

@Djenebask.2—a Temple University student—posted the video a few days ago. The post has already received over 1,000 comments and approximately 815,000 views.

In the video, the poster says, “I’m about to tape this because there’s no way we’re paying this much money and can’t even put our trash in the trash [room].”

“University Village, count your days,” read the text overlay.

Stacks of rubbish were seen pouring out of the trash room and onto the corridor in the footage. @Djenebask.2 and her companion both throw their trash into the pile.

In the video’s description, @Djenebask.2 wrote, “Bruh no way I’m paying what I’m paying and dealing with this.”

The video was shot at University Village, an off-campus housing development managed by American Campus Communities in Philadelphia.

The problem has been occuring “on and off” for the past month, according to local TV station WPVI.

“It’s revolting. It’s a disaster. I can just imagine all the creatures that would be wandering around in there—rats and rodents. Kimiko Jackson, a local, told the broadcaster, “I have ants now.” “When they ran out of place in the garbage area, they started placing it in the laundry room, where I wash my clothing and ants are invading our units. It’s revolting. It’s out of hand.”

The rent in the complex ranges from $504 per installment/per person to $1,004 per installment/per person. Students told WPVI that they “expect a solution” because they pay rent.

American Campus Communities was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

The state of the building outraged commenters, with some blaming Temple University.

“Temple University needs to improve,” mythreecrazykids stated. “This is the end of the discussion.”

Kendra said, “Temple has just too much money to enable this to happen.”

Temple issued a statement to WPVI, despite the fact that the complex is neither operated or owned by the institution.

“Temple University is aware of reports of increasing trash at the University Village apartments,” says the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.