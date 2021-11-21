In a viral video, a Texas student punches a teacher and tells her mother, “She’s black and pissing me off.”

A viral video showed a white Texas girl allegedly punching a Black teacher in the classroom before calling her mother to tell her that “she’s Black and f****** pissing me off.”

According to local community news platform Smash Da Topic, the incident occurred at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas, and the video had received over 42,000 views as of Sunday.

The footage shows the adolescent approaching the instructor, who was presumably making a phone call from her desk while standing at the front of the classroom. The kid then tries to end the call, but is stopped by the teacher. The girl allegedly punches the teacher’s arm in retaliation.

After then, the teacher can be heard repeating, “No, no, no.” “You made an impression on me.” “I didn’t get close to touching you.” “I’m calling my mama, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****!” the adolescent says as he takes up the phone on the desk. “I need you to come over here right now because this teacher is about to f***** up if she doesn’t get the f*** away from me,” the pupil says over the phone to her mother. “You want to talk to her because she’s Black and she’s currently f******* pissing me off?” The student then walks out of the classroom, throwing the phone towards the teacher.

The events leading up to the incident were not documented in any detail.

Castleberry High School was contacted by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

Several racially tinged events have been reported in schools around the country in recent months. After a video of an instructor using the N-word in class went viral in September, a South Carolina school started an investigation.

A teacher at Cane Bay High School is accused of using a racial slur off-camera while discussing topics “rooted in racism” in a TikTok video.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by a person who claimed to know the teacher.

"That is a teacher, I've been visiting her every morning for almost three years," the person explained. "I don't see how a professional, an education, can speak that word in a room where Black people are present or matter."