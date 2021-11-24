In a viral video, a teen discovers a’secret tunnel’ inside a school bathroom.

A teen’s TikTok video depicting a “hidden tunnel” that he claims to have discovered inside the lavatory of his Honduran school has gone viral, perplexing viewers across the world.

Eduar Melendez, a TikTok user, uploaded the 10-second video to this account last week with the description “What I found in the school bathroom.” The video has received over 29 million views so far.

The video depicts a restroom stall with a hole in one of its walls, which was captured utilizing a point-of-view camera. The camera then zooms in on the hole, which the youngster refers to as the “hidden tunnel.” On the inside, there is a piece of paper with the word “Enter” scrawled on it. While the camera concentrates on the inside of the tunnel, the short movie abruptly ends.

The video piqued viewers’ interest in what might be hidden inside the tunnel. Many of the onlookers even asked Melendez to upload another video to reveal the mystery around the hole.

Meanwhile, a number of viewers speculated on what could be the reason for the tunnel’s creation.

A reader wrote, “There’s a complete secret cavern back there with LEDs and [a gaming]setup.”

Someone else thought the entryway might lead to a “VIP vape club.”

Another viewer speculated that it may be “the way to the anime verse or Narnia.”

Melendez created a follow-up video titled “Part 2 of what’s inside” after receiving numerous requests from fans.

This time, the footage takes us a little further down the tunnel. “There is nothing,” says the overlay. Melendez then concludes the film with footage of a “laughing” dog, which frightens the majority of viewers.

The second video has received over 3.1 million views on the platform so far.

Melendez refused to enter the tunnel despite repeated demands from the audience. Instead, he just shared several copies of the second clip, each with a different background music, piqueing the interest of the viewers.

According to Washington News Today, there have been no updates on what waits at the end of the tunnel as of Tuesday.