In a viral video, a Pennsylvania police chief is shown yelling at a pregnant black woman and has been suspended.

A viral video of a Pennsylvania police chief bullying and swearing at a pregnant Black woman ahead of him in line at a pharmacy has resulted in his suspension without pay.

According to NBC station WPXI, the local borough council in Homestead, a suburb of Pittsburgh, suspended Police Chief Jeff Desimone for three days without pay on Thursday after uproar over a video showing him questioning Kamahlai Stewart at a Giant Eagle drive-thru pharmacy last week.

Desimone, who was not in uniform and driving an unmarked car, is seen in the video yelling at Stewart to leave the drugstore before she received her prescription so that he could obtain his sooner. The yelling began shortly after Desimone switched on his car’s police lights, according to Stewart.

“What were you thinking putting myself, my unborn child, and my sick 5-year-old kid in such danger?” Addressing Desimone, Stewart informed the newspaper. “I was taken aback, shocked. I can’t believe you, of all people—you’re the police chief—turned on your lights and tried to intimidate me. That was a complete misuse of power.”

After Desimone approached her car and began shouting, Stewart began recording on her phone before calling for help from the police. As another officer stands outside her car window, Desimone is seen in the video shouting at a drugstore employee that Stewart’s “prescriptions are not ready.”

Desimone argued that the incident had been exaggerated, describing it as a “little quarrel” and suggesting that it was legitimate for him to use his position as chief of police to order Stewart to pull over so he could jump the line.

Several Black residents testified at Thursday’s council hearing that the chief had previously displayed inappropriate behavior and suggested that he should be fired rather than suspended for a limited period of time. The suspension was dubbed a “disgrace” by one woman, who described it as a “holiday” rather than a punishment. Desimone was defended by Homestead Mayor Betty Esper.

“Everyone has their own personality,” Esper told WPXI. “He’s been here for 20 years or so. Come on, he’s never abused anyone before. Every narrative has two sides as well.”

Some council members advocated for a harsher punishment for Desimone, while others thought that even his temporary suspension was insufficient. This is a condensed version of the information.