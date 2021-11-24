In a viral video, a nursing home administrator dresses up as a turkey for residents to ‘hunt’.

A TikTok video featuring a funny and joyous look at one nursing home’s holiday activities has gone viral. Since it was shared on Tuesday, the video has been seen over 600,000 times and has received 158,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

Kip Anthony, also known as @nursinghomeadministrator on TikTok, is known for capturing the nice things he does for his residents and staff. His caring demeanor has been well received by viewers, and he acts as a role model for people who work in long-term care facilities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.3 million individuals lived in nursing homes in the United States in 2015. These people live in 15,600 nursing facilities around the country, with 69.3% of them being privately operated.

Transitioning to long-term care facilities can also be difficult for some people. “According to the American Geriatrics Society, such a significant change can lead to depression, ranging from mild to chronic, in around 40% of nursing home patients,” according to Aging Care, a resource for caregivers. Anthony intends to entertain his tenants by undertaking amusing, unexpected, and endearing pranks in order to ease the potentially difficult transition.

Anthony appears on camera in a head-to-toe turkey outfit in his most recent video, which he posted on Tuesday. “This is how I make my residents happy,” he remarked, adding a high-pitched turkey “gobble” after the introduction. The following photo depicted a room brimming with fake Christmas trees varying in size from small to several feet tall. Anthony may be seen hiding behind one of them, dressed in his turkey costume. Meanwhile, a resident of a nursing facility fires a toy gun at him.

Residents in wheelchairs race to capture Anthony, taking turns shooting fake pellets at him. Meanwhile, he darts from tree to tree to get out of their way. He is eventually “struck” and falls to the ground.

The activities wowed viewers, who expressed their appreciation in the comments area. For example, @mudandmascara318 wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

@inarizna1 remarked, "This made me cry in the best way." "I appreciate everything you do." "The idea of going into a nursing home is terrifying; most individuals are abused," @panda041710 agreed.