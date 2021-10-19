In a viral video, a Nigerian comedy group creates a low-budget parody of the Squid Game.

Since the success of Netflix’s show Squid Game, social media has been swamped with memes and references to the popular South Korean survival drama.

Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian comedy troupe famed for reproducing multi-million dollar Hollywood epics and music videos, has now released a low-budget parody of the Squid Game, which is trending like the original, according to First Post.

This weekend, Ikorodu Bois uploaded a two-minute video to their Instagram account with the title “If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu,” which has already received over one million views. The striking resemblance between the scene-by-scene remake of Squid Game’s trailer and the original has amused many.

The original Squid Game series follows a group of debt-ridden individuals who fight against one another in childhood games in order to win a large sum of money. The game’s lethal twist occurs when the losers are brutally murdered by the masked guards.

The original sequences are at the top of Ikorodu’s video, while the reconstructed version is at the bottom. Young children act out many of the classic scenes from the series, including the Red Light Green Light game, in this parody video. When an Ikorodu child dressed up in ivory make-up to imitate the game’s frightening robotic doll, the other children dressed up in the game’s trademark green suit.

The video was also praised for the creative ways in which the episodes were reenacted on a shoestring budget. For example, Ikorodu’s adaptation employed a cauldron to represent the original’s big transparent piggy bank.

Viewers who are familiar with the original series praised the group’s attempts to replicate even the smallest aspects in their parody version.

“Could anything have been more ideal? You guys are incredible “a spectator remarked

Since its debut on September 17, Squid Game has become one of the most popular television shows in the world, becoming the first Netflix show to reach over 100 million viewers in a single month.