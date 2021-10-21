In a viral video, a mother elephant crushes a crocodile to death to protect her calf.

A video of a crocodile being crushed to death by a massive African elephant stalking her offspring in Zambia has gone viral on social media.

Hans Haahr of Denmark captured the uncommon sighting of the protective mother elephant attacking the crocodile while on a safari in Zambia. Since it was posted on YouTube on Tuesday, the video shared by Latest Sightings has received over 456,416 views.

“Crocodiles are scavengers who have been reported to prey on young elephants. This mother elephant was not taking any chances and was not happy with the crocodile being so close to her tiny calf, so she completely removed the threat of the crocodile to protect her kid “The video was captioned by Latest Sightings.

The breastfeeding mother elephant was seen repeatedly assaulting the crocodile in shallow water in the footage. The crocodile is stamped and flipped by the enraged mother elephant. The elephant then wraps her trunk around the crocodile’s tail before chucking the eight to ten foot long animal.

Despite the fact that she lacks tusks, she utilizes her weight to crush the crocodile and ensure its death.

According to The South African, Haahr’s best description of the meeting was “shocked!” The video drew a lot of attention from viewers all over the world, who were enthralled by the uncommon encounter.

“Elephants, as herbivores, may not have much of an instinct to kill other animals. This elephant, on the other hand, appears to know just what it means to’make dead.’ “a viewer remarked

“Mama was enraged to the point of rage! Never tamper with a mother who defends her children! AND NO ANIMAL CAN COMPETE WITH AN AFRICAN ELEPHANT ON ITS OWN “another person stated.

“‘I told you not to come close my young one…’ Elephant says. It’s past time for me to slap some sense into you, “another has been added.

Despite their enormous size, African elephants are generally thought to be peaceful. When it comes to their calves, though, females can be hostile. A typical African elephant weighs between 5,000 and 14,000 pounds (2,268 and 6,350 kilograms) and stands 8.2 to 13 feet (2.5 to 4 meters) tall.