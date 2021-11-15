In a viral video, a mother claims that Waffle House employees joked about grabbing a noose.

After posting video of staff at a Waffle House making racist comments at her and her family, a mother in Georgia became viral on TikTok.

The woman stated she was out with her family at a Waffle House in Gainesville, Georgia, in the video, which has received more than 2.5 million views and 31,000 comments since it was posted to the app on Friday.

Angelia Tabor-Fells, who goes by the TikTok handle @mrlegendmoss, filmed herself eating breakfast with her family.

In the video, she says, “Look at my family, it’s really diversified.” “I’m about to show you a waitress who decided to decline a request.”