In a viral video, a mother claims that her 10-year-old daughter “had never gone to school.”

After disclosing the “unconventional” method she raises her 10-year-old daughter on TikTok, a mother has created a debate. Since it was posted on Sunday, the video has had over 865,000 views, with 69,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @treeeflower, employs a variety of parenting tactics that go against the advise of most professionals, and viewers are outraged.

“Unconventional [and controversial]ways I’m raising my [ten]year kid,” reads the on-screen text at the start of the video.

“There are no bedtimes.” @treeeflower commented, “Or wakeup times.” “That can mean going to bed at 5 a.m. and waking up at 4 p.m.” The second parenting decision stated, “Has never been to school.” “She selects what she wants to learn and when she wants to study it,” she said. “No screen time limits” and “no sleepovers” with anyone, even family members, were among the other rules.

Finally, the TikToker stated that her daughter is “encouraged to have strong opinions and…speak her thoughts.”

The parenting approaches described in the video are, to say the least, divisive. Children who follow nightly bedtime routines, for example, “are more likely to go to sleep earlier, take less time falling asleep, sleep longer, and wake up less during the night,” according to the Sleep Foundation. Structure and routine, in general, help youngsters “understand limits and boundaries, learn self-discipline, feel frustration and delayed reward, and effectively engage with the world around them,” according to Verywell Family. “When you’ve planned your child’s day,” the parenting resource says, “you’re also less likely to experience behavior problems.”

Viewers were eager to condemn the mom’s undoubtedly unconventional parenting practices once the video went viral.

“This is how I was raised,” @dontberude35 explained. “The harsh world parented me later because of the absence of boundaries and routine, as well as the ‘freedom.'” @mussymiddlebrooks echoed, “She won’t be ready for the world.” “I like the concept, but society will be difficult.” However, other people recognized TikToker’s approach as a beneficial alternative to traditional parenting methods.

“Wow, this sounds incredible!” Our educational system feeds workers into a capitalist engine. @daniellekolibri commented, “It doesn’t cultivate individuals.”

Others, on the other hand, recommended her to pay attention to the complaints in her comment area. “Respectfully, humble yourself, and pay attention.” This is a condensed version of the information.