In a viral video, a middle school teacher compares vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

In a TikTok video that went viral, a middle school teacher in Red Bluff, California compared the COVID vaccine mandate to the Holocaust.

Stacy Pearce, a Berrendos Middle School teacher, featured in her video wearing a yellow star on her chest, protesting the mandate and explaining her thoughts on the vaccine requirement in schools. She also asked others to oppose the mandate with her.

“What is the significance of the yellow star on my chest? In Nazi Germany, Jews were forced to wear a yellow Star of David on their clothing to identify them, shame them, and isolate them; what is happening in our educational system now is not much different “According to local news station Action News Now, Pearce stated in the video.

"Whether you've been vaccinated or not, wear this yellow star to show your support for our freedom," she added.

Some people on social media were shocked by Pearce’s comments, calling it “disgusting” to compare the health measure to the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“This isn’t how the [vaccine mandate]works. As a result, you’re a monster. That’s revolting, “According to one TikTok user.

One Twitter user remarked, “This is awful and as an FYI, Jews had to wear the yellow star so they could be identified and slaughtered.”

Others say Pearce had the right to share her views despite the criticism.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that as long as it wasn’t in the classroom and she was at home or anything,” dad Dennis Galloway told Action News Now.

Berrendos Middle School and Pearce were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Thousands of parents marched in support of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID immunization mandate for pupils on Monday. The “Our Children, Our Choice” demonstration, conducted at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, called for the right to make decisions based on one’s own preferences. This is a condensed version of the information.