In a viral video, a man demonstrates how to spot hidden cameras in Airbnbs.

A TikTok video created by a self-described ex-hacker and cybersecurity trainer showed users how to locate hidden cameras inside Airbnbs.

Marcus Hutchins of TikTok gave methods for spotting tiny cameras concealed inside of fire alarms, clocks, and USB chargers in a video that has over 11 million views.

To do so, Hutchins suggests shining a bright light on any questionable equipment and seeking for electronics placed in locations that could be good for spying.

@malwaretech

@safarijackza’s reply original sound How to locate hidden cameras in AirBnBs #safety #travel Marcus Hutchins is a member of the Marcus Hutchins Football Club.

“The first thing you want to look for are devices that are readily situated where a creeper would want to look,” Hutchins says, noting that a fire alarm placed directly above a bed may be a frequent hiding spot for a recording device.

“Shaking the device with a bright light is one approach to see if it’s a camera. “If you hit a camera lens, you’ll get a blueish reflection,” he explains.

Hutchins suggests flashing your phone’s brightness under a flashlight to see how a camera would seem. He adds that this trick also works for gadgets that appear to be mirrored, such as alarm clocks.

Turn off the lights and use the front-facing camera on a smartphone to identify infrared LEDs to detect night-vision cameras, according to Hutchins.

“Because the back-facing camera has an infrared filter, the front-facing camera is the only one that seems to work,” Hutchins explains.

“I wouldn’t rely on this strategy because most people don’t shower in the dark, so if they’re installing cameras in the bathroom, they won’t bother with night vision,” he adds.

Hutchins then shows how small a hidden camera lens may be, claiming that it can be hidden in “anything, even a hole in the wall.”

“Any suspicious devices or holes that are facing the shower, dressing area, or bed should be checked,” he adds.

Over the last few years, Airbnb and other hospitality companies have received numerous unsettling complaints of cameras discovered inside rental units. “Intentionally concealed,” according to Airbnb’s company regulations. This is a condensed version of the information.