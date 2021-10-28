In a viral video, a dog has a hilarious ‘brain shutdown’ when the vet applies the recovery cone.

When an American Bully received his cone, he froze in position and appeared to cease working, which has gone viral on the internet.

The video of dog Mushu’s amusing reaction at the vets has received over 6 million views in only one day.

The vet put the clear cone around Mushu’s neck, which is designed to keep a dog from irritating an injury or sutures.

Mushu froze in place as the size of his eyes doubled. “It’s all right, Mushu,” he tried to soothe his owner, but to no avail.

“Mushu, come here baby,” they cried again, but to no avail. Instead, the dog remained motionless, even when a treat was waved in his direction.

Mushu’s heart didn’t alter just because he was in a different setting; later posts showed him reluctant to move even when he was at home. “Someone isn’t happy with his cone,” his owner wrote in a video of him seated on the sofa.

Mushu’s reaction is amusing, but it’s far from unique; internet dog forums are full with similar inquiries and experiences.

“He seems to lose the will to life when the cone is on and will sit or lay down unhappily wherever he is and refuse to budge except for the nicest of treats,” one dog owner wrote.

“She froze to death. She wouldn’t move or lie down, and I don’t think she even blinks. We kept giving her small snacks and praising her for her good behavior, and after a few hours, she was strolling about with it “another remarked.

“With this contraption on his head, he just won’t move,” one dog owner said. “He’ll just stand stiff with his head down and tail between his legs or lie down with coaxing.”

Making sure a dog has enough of room to roam around without bumping into things, as well as making adjustments so they can eat and drink comfortably, is crucial, according to East Valley Animal Hospital. If all else fails, inflatable cones are a viable option. This is a condensed version of the information.