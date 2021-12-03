In a viral video, a disabled student criticizes the university for being inaccessible to wheelchair users.

On social media, a video of a wheelchair-bound New England University student condemning her school for being inaccessible to disabled students has gone viral. Several open infractions of handicap restrictions at her institute were also disclosed by the student.

Amy, who goes by the name @dark.moon.witch on Tiktok, documented the journey in a video captioned, “Love traveling an 8 minute trip that takes an abled person 2 minutes.” Since it was shared earlier this week, the video has received over 2.2 million views.

The overlay reads, “Follow a disabled college student to class,” as the film begins with Amy seated in her wheelchair. “ADA violation #1,” the caption reads as the camera pans to a set of steps. My class is near the top. There are no signs alerting you to the accessible route and only steps.” Amy then uses her wheelchair to take a different route to her class, with the caption “Gotta take a long way.” The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted in 1990 to ensure that persons with disabilities are included in society and that they have an equal opportunity to “participate in the mainstream of American society.” As Amy goes the long road, she encounters yet another stumbling block: a broken “Push to Open” button in one of the doors intended for wheelchair users. “ADA violation number two,” she declares. Amy is then forced to exit the building via a parking lot. “The only way out is so uneven,” she continues, “I almost tipped over.” She also shows a steep ramp that she refers to as “ADA violation #3” before eventually arriving at her class. I enjoy traveling an 8-minute trip that takes an able-bodied individual only 2 minutes. ##disabled ##chronicillness ##accessibility ##disability ##disability ##disability ##disability ##disability ##disability ##d The video triggered heated internet conversations regarding concerns of inclusivity and accessibility in public settings. Many viewers were enraged by the institute’s indifference, and they recounted comparable experiences from their own campuses. A visitor said, “This made me think about my university and realize how inaccessible it is.”

After some viewers requested that she share the name of the university she attends, the Tiktoker did so in a follow-up video. “I’m a Salem State University student. She went on to say, “They are utterly unavailable.” According to Washington News Day, Amy has not registered with the institute’s handicap services for reasons she does not wish to reveal at this time.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts’ Salem State University chimed in. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.