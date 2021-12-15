In a viral video, a college student displays his ‘luxury’ COVID quarantine.

After testing positive for COVID-19, a student at Tulane University in New Orleans became viral for exposing her accommodations.

“When you get covid at tulane so they send you a fancy hotel suite and a prepaid visa for doordash,” user @Leahckaplan said in the video’s text overlay.

According to WDSU, students and teachers at Tulane University recently got a letter from the school informing them that they will be permitted to work remotely for the balance of the semester owing to an increase in COVID cases on campus.

The positivity rate is still lower than what the school has seen at various points over the last two years, according to the letter, and the instances they’re seeing are folks who are either asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms, as far as they know. The letter added that the concern stems from the surge’s timing—days before the holidays—and that they would “likely not be advocating any change in practice or policy” if it had happened earlier in the semester. A mask rule was implemented for indoor facilities on Friday, in addition to permitting students to work remotely.

@Leahckaplan, a TikToker, gave her fans a sped-up tour of the “luxury hotel suite” where she appears to be staying during her quarantine.

Other institutions’ commenters were quick to weigh in on the differences in their quarantine experiences on their respective campuses.

One commenter wrote, “PREPARED VISA BRUH WHAT ALABAMA SENT ME TO AN OLD SORORITY HOUSE AND SENT ME A BAG OF LAYS AND ONE PIECE OF CHICKEN.”

“My school put me in an ancient dorm building with only two other people in the entire building and failed to bring me food and drink for the first day,” another complained.

One user, who claimed to be a Tulane student, stated that they did not receive the same treatment as the TikToker after a positive test and inquired as to how she ended up at a hotel.

“I tested positive with a qr code, so they phoned me,” Leah recounted. “I would call campus health and see if they can get you into a hotel.”

In the comments, Leah also stated that she receives $50 per day through the prepaid card.