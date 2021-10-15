In a viral video, a black man records a woman who allegedly asks him why he’s in his own garage.

A woman confronted and accused a Black man of fitting the description of a person breaking into automobiles in a Nashville apartment complex in a popular TikTok video. Joshua Black’s video has received approximately 12 million views since its release.

“First and foremost, we have automobile break-ins here,” the unnamed woman, who was standing with another male, explained.

Black answered by claiming that his car had been broken into and that he had resided in the apartment building for five years. The woman had approached him and accused him of “following her,” he claimed. @sirjoshuablack A white woman approached my car and demanded to know why I was parked in MY apartment’s parking garage. Wow #foryou #foryoupage #racist #blacklivesmatter Wow #foryou #foryoupage #racist #blacklivesmatter Wow #foryou #foryoupage # Josh Black’s original sound The woman said her car had been broken into, then stated that Black, who was wearing a sweatshirt and a backpack, fit the description of the person who was breaking into other cars at the complex.

According to News 4 Nashville, the guy accused of the break-ins was actually described as a white juvenile on a bike with a red backpack. According to the TV station, he believes the woman accused him because he is black.

According to The Washington Newsday, Black had never seen or met the woman before and has not heard from her since the event on Wednesday evening.

Black claimed that the woman had knocked on his car window and asked if he lived in the building before the video began. He initially assumed she was a DoorDash driver who needed directions to an elevator, but he claims she became enraged and began asking him questions while photographing his car.

“She didn’t have to owe me an explanation in her head, but I had to owe her an explanation,” Black said after she became irritated when he questioned if she also lived in the building.

He took out his phone, expecting the woman to calm down because she was being videotaped, but she continued to remain agitated.