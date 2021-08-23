In a viral video, a black bear’s afternoon walk sends teenagers running.

Last Tuesday, Hailey Nelson, 17, and Dori Arndt, 15, went to their friend Hailey Nyberg’s house to make some money. When they noticed a young black bear out for a walk in their Minnesota neighborhood, things took a turn for the worse. Their reaction was captured on a home camera and uploaded on the Instagram account of a local news station, where it has been viewed over 35,000 times.

Nelson told WCCO that she first assumed she saw her friend’s dog stroll by before realizing it was a black bear.

When Nelson and Arndt realized the door was locked, they dashed towards it and began hammering on it.

“So I’m banging on the door, screaming, ‘Let us in!'” “We were screaming our heads off, desperate to get inside,” Nelson explained. “Then [Hailey Nyberg] peeks around the bend.”

Brian Nyberg, Hailey Nyberg’s father, brought Nelson and Arndt inside and informed his daughter of the situation.

Brian initially believed Nelson and Arndt were besieged by bees while gardening, according to WCCO.

Brian told WCCO, “I remember both Hailey and I, we heard the screaming, and we both thought, you know, they might have gotten into a yellow jacket nest.” “They were afraid, yelling, and the beating on the door happened so quickly.”

The bear wandering across the neighborhood caught Hailey Nyberg’s attention. She can be seen walking around the corner before running back inside on the footage.

“When I heard them screaming, my father walked out and asked, ‘Why are you still out here?’ A bear just passed through our…front yard!’” Nyberg, Hailey, stated.

Brian informed WCCO that the bear appeared to be in his early twenties and was around double the size of their 80-pound Labrador Retriever.

There have been several bear sightings in the metro region, according to Paul Smithson, manager of Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Minnesota. The bears are out seeking for food, therefore these sightings usually happen shortly before or immediately after hibernation, according to him.

“There is so much green space in the metro region, and there are so many links to other green areas,” Smithson added. “The bears are on the lookout for food and may wind up in residential areas.”

According to him, bear sightings in communities have been more common in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.