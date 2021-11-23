In a viral video, a 103-year-old describes his experience picking cotton in the American South.

A TikTok video featuring the granddaughter of a nearly 104-year-old woman recalling her experience as a sharecropper as a small child has gone viral.

A lady with the account @blackbeauty 305 shared the video earlier this month, which has now been seen nearly 3 million times. Her grandmother plucked cotton from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. while “barely getting paid anything,” according to the caption. Sharecropping is a system in which tenants “rent” and use land from a landowner in exchange for a share of the crop they grow, according to PBS. Many Black households, particularly in the American South, would rent property from white landowners who worked to produce “dollar crops” like cotton, tobacco, and rice, according to PBS.

U.W. Clemon, Alabama’s first Black federal judge, commented on his family’s experience as sharecroppers in a documentary made by PBS, calling the practice “a new form of slavery.”

Shanika Bradshaw, as @blackbeauty 305, and her grandma, Madie Scott, spoke with Buzzfeed.

Bradshaw added that her grandmother had to buy food and other supplies from the landowner on a regular basis.

“Instead of being able to go somewhere else and get such things,” Bradshaw said BuzzFeed, “they had to buy their meals from the commissary [sharecroppers’ business store].” “They’d be compensated, and then they’d break even. It was deducted from their wages.” Scott informed the magazine that she started “working in the fields” when she was 12 years old in her homeland of Georgia. She traveled to Miami at the age of 16 after hearing that she could make more money as a sharecropper.

Scott told BuzzFeed, “I was picking cotton all day.” “That was the only thing left to do. You can work in the house [babysitting or cleaning], but you will make the most money if you work in the field.” Scott spent the next 40 years as a nanny for an affluent family after working as a sharecropper for a few years and then as a cook in Miami Beach, according to Buzzfeed. Her granddaughter revealed in the video’s comment section that she has lived in Miami since she was 16 years old.

In the video, Scott says, “I worked like a dog.”

